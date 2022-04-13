MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

MDVL opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.96. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.65.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 121.31% and a negative net margin of 198.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MedAvail will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,117,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MedAvail by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

