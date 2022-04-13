VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of VNRX opened at $2.76 on Friday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
