StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of VIV opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

