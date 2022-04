StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of VIV opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

