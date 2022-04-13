Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTEK. TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

