Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €300.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($326.09) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($298.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($358.70) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($342.39) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($325.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($353.26) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €288.31 ($313.38).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($178.80) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($217.39).

