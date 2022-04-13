Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €22.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($23.91) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.71 ($39.91).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €22.17 ($24.10) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.