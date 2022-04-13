M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.54. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

