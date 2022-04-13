JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €68.90 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €68.90 ($74.89) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

ETR:GXI opened at €67.35 ($73.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.27. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €53.45 ($58.10) and a fifty-two week high of €99.40 ($108.04).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

