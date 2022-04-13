CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

