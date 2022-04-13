Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Textainer Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

