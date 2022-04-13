StockNews.com Lowers LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LKQ by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in LKQ by 18,154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,135 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

