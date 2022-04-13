Comerica (CMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMA stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Comerica by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Comerica by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Comerica by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

