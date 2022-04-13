TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTMI opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 349,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

