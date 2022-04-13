Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will report $64.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $58.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of FC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 106,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Franklin Covey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

