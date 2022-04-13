MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 3%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.68. 110,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 106,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

