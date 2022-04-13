Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Tops $3.98 on Top Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and $2.22 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00009952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

