Dash Market Cap Achieves $1.09 Billion (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $169.99 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $102.46 or 0.00256121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00669426 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,672,651 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

