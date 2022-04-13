Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,396.00

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $555,156.16 and $1,396.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011212 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00235144 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

