PegNet (PEG) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (PEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, PegNet has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $133,623.74 and $1,618.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.56 or 0.07545274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.83 or 1.00157180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041764 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.