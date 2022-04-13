Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $422.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will report $422.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.70 million and the lowest is $415.40 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $282.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,295. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

