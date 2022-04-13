iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 302,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,211,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,880. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.52 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.