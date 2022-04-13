Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 25,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 43,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

