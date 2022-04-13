LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 183 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.55. 506,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $227.48 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

