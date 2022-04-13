LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

