Covalent Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $78.78 million and $4.43 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.56 or 0.07545274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.83 or 1.00157180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041764 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

