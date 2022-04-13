Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 185,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,916. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 495.40%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,286 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,339,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

