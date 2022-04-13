ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in ICL Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 923,308 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,731.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,499,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after acquiring an additional 56,490 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

