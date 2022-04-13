Indexed Finance Price Up 17.3% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003419 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $339,440.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.56 or 0.07545274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.83 or 1.00157180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

