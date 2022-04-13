TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $28.70. 299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

