Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.11. 68,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 113,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $497.72 million, a PE ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)
