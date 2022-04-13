Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.11. 68,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 113,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.72 million, a PE ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

