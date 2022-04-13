LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 877 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF accounts for 3.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of VLU stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $153.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $140.69 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.52.

