DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Up 0.9%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50). Approximately 49,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 180,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £374.16 million and a P/E ratio of -23.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

