Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Up 2.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.26. 22,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 55,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation operates as developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
