American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Down 0.9%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 14,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

