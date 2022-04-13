China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 4,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99.

Get China Index alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Index stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 538.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of China Index worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.