Apollon Limassol Price Hits $2.27 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $746,990.60 and approximately $281,119.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00005661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00191955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00394135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.