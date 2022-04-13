SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 1,512.3% Over Last 7 Days

SIBCoin (SIB) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $9.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 1,512.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,067.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.15 or 0.07607458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00262115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00758522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00094569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.18 or 0.00576965 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00365157 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

