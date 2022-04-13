LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 4.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,579,000 after buying an additional 196,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.55. 3,333,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.