Thorstarter (XRUNE) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $281,196.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.96 or 0.07572053 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,995.18 or 0.99818449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

