Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will post $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 446,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,212. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

