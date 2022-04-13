Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) will post $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 446,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,212. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.