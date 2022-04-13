Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.27. 328,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 404,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

