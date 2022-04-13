Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,418 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

BDEC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. 5,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.