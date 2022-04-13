Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 3.5%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 2,385,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,411,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £46.41 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

