Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 3.5%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 2,385,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,411,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £46.41 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

