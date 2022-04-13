Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment deals with the management of stores, concessions, and the e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners.

