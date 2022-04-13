AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Up 3.8%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. 20,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 15,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
AmeraMex International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)
