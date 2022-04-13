AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Up 3.8%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. 20,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 15,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

AmeraMex International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

