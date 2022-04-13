Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 6,728,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,732,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

