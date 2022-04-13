Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Trading Up 7.9%

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 45,039,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 18,815,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.15.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology.

