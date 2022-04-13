MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MP Materials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MP Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

