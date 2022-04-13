Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $9.24 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 645.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $49.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.79 million to $65.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $188.20 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Several research firms have commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 641,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,579. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $96.97 and a one year high of $178.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.