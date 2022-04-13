iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $440.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $406.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

